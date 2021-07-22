Hobby Lobby founder donates $20 million to Highlands College

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green along with the Green family have donated $20 million to Highlands College. The gift to Highlands College is among the most generous made by the Green family. The money will be used to fully fund one of the institution’s two residence halls.

Highlands College officials will break ground on the residence hall later this month. Plans call for a five-floor facility with more than 68,000 square feet and 126 rooms for 252 students. Completion is expected in late 2022.



Highlands College is an extension of the megachurch Church Of The Highlands. It was founded in 2011 and prepares Christian ministry students through a rigorous program.