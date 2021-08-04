Historic landmark honoring Bishop Calvin Woods damaged, grandson calls it a ‘heinous act’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A historic landmark honoring Bishop Calvin Woods was found damaged in Kelly Ingram Park last Thursday.

The Birmingham Police Department cannot confirm if the damage was done intentionally at this time. An investigation is underway.

The Birmingham Park and Recreation Department removed the sign from the park citing safety concerns. Officials say it is up to the state department to have repairs made to the landmark.

“This monument was a well-deserved piece of recognition for the works of not only my grandfather, but the many other individuals in the Civil Rights struggle with whom he marched side-by-side. This was a major point of pride for our entire family,” Birmingham District 1 City Council Clinton Woods said.

Clinton Woods, the grandson of Calvin Woods, released a statement Wednesday regarding the damaged sign, calling it a “heinous act.”

“To be clear, the sign is in two pieces and I believe that the sign was damaged by an individual. I don’t know how this was done or why someone would do this — everyone should be enraged by this heinous act,” Clinton Woods’ statement read.

Clinton Woods also said that his grandfather is “hurt” by the damaged sign. He is also asking the public to report any information regarding the damaged landmark to police.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.