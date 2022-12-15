BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Renovations to a historic landmark in Birmingham district is bringing excitement to the city’s Fourth Avenue district.

The Carver Performing Arts Theatre has been undergoing renovations for the last three years leaving the site with new seating, updated dressing rooms, a new radio station, and changes to the Alabama Jazz Museum Hall of Fame.

The renovations cost nearly five million and took three years to complete.

Vice President of the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, Orville Ifill, said the nearly $5 million renovations will help the landmark become a place where different cultures can connect.

“We had a group from India a few months ago to see the place and thinking about doing a function here, so it’s going to be a multi-culture center,” Ifill said. “We hope to have art in here and not just music, but painting, etc., this is going to be a multi-functional facility that invites all art forms in here.”

The theatre will officially reopen in April 2023, but people will get a sneak peek of the renovations during a documentary screening Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as a free jazz concert on Saturday.