Hilton UAB hosting a job fair on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, Hilton Birmingham at UAB will hold a job fair. They will be hiring on the spot for various positions including: servers, bartenders, room attendants, and more.
The job fair begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
The Hilton Birmingham at UAB is located on 808 20th Street South. To apply for open positions click here.
