WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women went missing Friday while going to see The Big Tree in the Sipsey Wilderness.

Michelle Pendleton and her friend Shannon Ladnier were trying to reach The Big Tree via a shortcut and got lost during the hike November 15, according to a family member.

Around 4:30 p.m., the hikers reached out to the Sheriff’s Department to report they were lost.

Sunday, Pendelton and Ladnier were found safe and were with search and rescue personnel and family members.