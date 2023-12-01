ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Alabaster recently finished the expansion of Highway 119, making it a five-lane road, which has in turn brought more traffic to the area.

City officials say people submitted complaints that traffic lights at the Highway 31/119 intersection aren’t timed right which backs traffic up, especially during rush hour. They are working with the Alabama Department of Transportation to get these traffic lights re-timed to hopefully get traffic moving more efficiently.

“They’ve made some changes already that have made things better but I think over the next couple of weeks, it’ll be tweaked and a lot better,” said Fred Hawkins, director of infrastructure and public services for the city of Alabaster.

Hawkins said around 35,000 people travel on Highway 119 a day and try to get on Highway 31.

“Some light cycles need to be longer. Some turning movements need to be longer and some need to be shorter and all that has to be adjusted based on the new traffic loads that are put on 31,” Hawkins said.

People living in and around Alabaster say traffic can get quite bad in the afternoons as people get off work and schools let out.

“A lot of times, depending on what time it is, I won’t even come this way. I’ll just go the opposite way and then hop on the Pelham exit if I need to go back towards Birmingham,” resident Dwnesia Williams said.

Some people say as the area has grown over the last few years, traffic has gotten worse.

“We have no spot for everybody, they’re just loading up houses so then traffic is getting a lot worse. Helena is also very small, so is Alabaster,” Erica Laney from Helena said. “So then also too, a lot more car accidents are also happening.”

While traffic as a whole has increased, some people think it’s improved a little over the last couple of months since the 119 lane expansion.

“It’s been very busy but it’s been starting to get better a little bit since I’ve been here,” says Alabaster resident Raven Rodgers.

Attempts to reach ALDOT for comment were not successful at deadline.