Highland Lakes Honors Graduating Seniors

The Highland Lakes community in Shelby took time out to honor the graduating seniors living in the neighborhood. They recognized nearly 50 students by placing a banner up in the community listing the names of each student and the school they are graduating from. Most of the seniors were from Chelsea High School and Briarwood Christian but others were from DaySprings Academy, Evangel Christian School, Indian Springs School, John Carroll High School, Montgomery Academy, Spain Park High School, and Westminster School.

Highland Lakes resident Terry Crutchfield organized the effort and got Apex Roofing to donate the sign. Last Thursday, May 14th, the community gathered in Highland Lakes Park for a community celebration. All the seniors couldn’t make it but those who could felt it was really special for their neighbors to recognize their achievements.