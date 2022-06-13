BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- With the national average for a gallon of gas surpassing five dollars, local landscapers are feeling the pain at the pump.

Kelton Langford, the owner of Chief Lawn Care, told CBS 42 that he makes multiple trips to the gas station during the week, spending between $300-$400 weekly on gas for his vehicles and equipment.

The cost of gas has causes Langford to raise his prices.

“I try not to bother my regular standard customers, but anyone new I have to include that in. I hate to do it, but I have to. I just have to tell them up front that this is the price, and you have to be stern,” Langford said. “This is what it is, and you got to make sure you’re doing quality work for them so they can see why you’re charging this price.”

High gas prices also impact equipment costs, repairs and Langford’s daily routes.

“I’ve had to shorten my routes,” Langford said. “If we have far out routes, I try to send two crews down there to go ahead and knock that out. That way we don’t have to keep going back and forth down there, but sometimes we have to due to weather.”

Langford suggests that other landscapers do more while they’re at a property so they won’t have to keep coming back and filling up at the pump.