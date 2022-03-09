BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – High gas prices nationwide continue to impact us here in Central Alabama.

It’s hurting small business owners who operate food trucks and rely on transportation and generators to keep everything running, like Smoke on Wheels Grille Owner Charles Wilson.

“Even though we’re paying high prices on fuel, people still gotta eat,” Wilson said.

Wilson had his truck set up in East Lake Wednesday night.

These small business owners are calling right now a logistical nightmare as they are still looking hard for their supplies – and paying quite a bit more at the pump.

“As long as they continue to buy and we continue to afford to buy food, right now all of the trucks are doing well at this present time,” Wilson said. “That’s all we can do right now.”

That fuel helps to keep their generators humming and is crucial to transport their product to the customers.

1918 Catering also operates food trucks and has cut down its routes but stays on site longer to make the trip worth it.

“That’s the only way you’re going to be able to save costs on those things,” 1918 Catering CEO Jason Brown said. “Now if we see it where it continues to grow and go higher and higher up, we will start to pass on some of those costs to our customers as well, but right now we’re kind of just holding steady.”

Brown said they are eating the higher cost for now – but they’ll have to reassess after 30 days.

Both business owners said they will continue to do what they can to not put those higher costs from the pump back on you.