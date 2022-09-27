BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year.

Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave on Tuesday, according to sources. His leave comes after the city address threats found in a student’s notebook last October. However, over the last week or so, people in the community began finding out about the threats and criticized city and school leaders for not taking action sooner.

During a press conference Tuesday, Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat said that while the notebook and threats were found last October, neither the city or law enforcement were made aware of it until earlier this month. Choat said the district attorney’s office has since declined to charge the student.

The student, who was not named by law enforcement, no longer attends the school, Choat said.

Choat said Salem admitted that he made an error in judgement. Choat also said he would like to see better communication between the school system and the city.

Salem’s future with the school system will be decided by the Trussville Board of Education.