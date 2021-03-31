Here’s where you can find Easter Sunday sunrise church services

People gather at the Mount Davidson cross in San Francisco, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mount Davidson’s annual Easter Sunrise Service was canceled for San Francisco’s shelter in place orders over coronavirus concers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Easter Sunday is a time for Christians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, sunrise church services continue to be a way to worship throughout the years.

Take a look at this list of sunrise services happening this Easter Sunday across central Alabama:

FILE – In this April 8, 2010 file photo a cross sits on top of a church in Berlin, Germany. A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials’ handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Grace United Methodist Church- 5125 Sicard Hollow Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35242

Cross Creek Church, 560 Lake Crest Drive, Hoover, AL 35226

Mountain Brook High School Stadium

Covenant Presbyterian Church- 65 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35209

First United Methodist Church Of Alabaster- 10903 Hwy 119, Alabaster, AL 35007

Trussville First United Methodist Church- 120 N Chalkville Rd, Trussville, AL 35173

Calvary Baptist Church- 1121 Paul W Bryant Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Covenant Presbyterian Church- 65 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35209

The sun is set to rise at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.