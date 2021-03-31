Here’s where you can find Easter Sunday sunrise church services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Easter Sunday is a time for Christians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, sunrise church services continue to be a way to worship throughout the years.
Take a look at this list of sunrise services happening this Easter Sunday across central Alabama:
- Grace United Methodist Church- 5125 Sicard Hollow Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35242
- Cross Creek Church, 560 Lake Crest Drive, Hoover, AL 35226
- Mountain Brook High School Stadium
- Covenant Presbyterian Church- 65 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35209
- First United Methodist Church Of Alabaster- 10903 Hwy 119, Alabaster, AL 35007
- Trussville First United Methodist Church- 120 N Chalkville Rd, Trussville, AL 35173
- Calvary Baptist Church- 1121 Paul W Bryant Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
The sun is set to rise at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.