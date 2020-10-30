Here’s how you can get your very own Tua Tagovailoa bobblehead

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Crimson Tide fans, Miami Dolphins fans and Tua Tagovailoa fans unite!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum in Milwaukee has announced the release of a bobblehead to honor Tagovailoa’s days as a member of the Crimson Tide just days before his first career NFL start for the Dolphins. The bobblehead is made by Foco.

The bobblehead costs $40 with an $8 shipping fee and feature the quarterback’s signature smile next to an elephant.

To order one of the collectibles, click here.

