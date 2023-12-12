BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Taylor Swift fans in Birmingham now have a chance to win tickets to an upcoming show, while aiding a good cause.

Starting Tuesday, Magic City Harvest is hosting a fundraiser. Each person who gives to the fundraiser will be entered to win two tickets to Taylor Swift’s New Orleans show on October 25, 2024.

The fundraiser runs through 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Magic City Harvest’s Instagram page at 3:30 p.m.

Magic City Harvest said all proceeds will go back into the community to 30 feeding agencies in and around Birmingham.

According to Alabama Possible, over 100,000 people in Jefferson County are hungry; nearly 25,000 are children.

To enter to win tickets and give to the fundraiser, visit the link here.

Donors have three options to give: $20 for one entry, $50 for five entries, or $100 for 100 entries.