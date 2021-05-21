Here’s how to get a free Chick-fil-A Sunjoy in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are celebrating the end of the school year by offering a free Sunjoy to Guests via the Chick-fil-A App from Monday, May 24 through June 4.

The complimentary offer celebrates a job well done by members of the community this past school year, as well as introduces the Sunjoy as a new beverage menu item, which is the perfect combination of Chick-fil-A’s freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea and Lemonade. Guests can visit any participating Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A to redeem their free any size Sunjoy during restaurant hours.

“Our schools have overcome so many obstacles this past year, and we want to celebrate a job well done by all the students, teachers and families in our community,” said Jeffrey Foster, local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A The Grove in a press release.

Awarded exclusively through the Chick-fil-A app, the free offer is limited to one Sunjoy per person during May 24 – June 4, while supplies last. Anyone in the Birmingham area who creates or logs in to their account via the Chick-fil-A app or online will automatically receive the offer on their “Rewards” tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout. The offer is only valid during restaurant hours at participating Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A locations.