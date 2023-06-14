BIMRINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day when blood collection organizations across the world raises awareness for the importance of safe blood donations.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, around 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily, and a single car accident victim may need as much as 100 units of blood.

Birmingham hosts many businesses and organizations that host blood drives or provides a blood donation service.

Find out where you can donate from LifeSouth and Red Cross.