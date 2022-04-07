(STACKER) – A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.
But in the last two years, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. Many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.
Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Alabama.
Many of these recipes are great for any skill level—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.
Alabama Mud Cake
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 55 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Alabama Slammer Cocktail
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Total: 5 minutes
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 cocktail
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Mobile Bay Seafood Gumbo
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 2 hrs 15 minutes
– Total: 2 hrs 35 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 17
– Read more about the recipe here
Southern Style Beef Stew
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 40 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Alabama Fire Crackers
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 30
– Yield: 30 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Southern Fried Chicken
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Southern Dill Potato Salad
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Additional: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Pressure Cooker Red Beans and Sausage
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 20 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Alabama Pulled BBQ Chicken
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 hrs
– Total: 10 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Frank’s Spicy Alabama Onion Beer Chili
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Additional: 2 days
– Total: 2 days
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Ambrosia Salad II
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Summer Squash and Onion Cheesy Casserole
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Dave’s North Alabama White BBQ Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 1 day
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Southern-Style Strawberry Cobbler
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 cobbler
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Shrimp and Grits With Kielbasa
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Alabama White Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Alabama Pulled Pig
– Prep: 1 day
– Cook: 12 hrs
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here