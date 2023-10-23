FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) – On Tuesday, voters in district 55 will return to the polls to vote for a new representative.

The election comes after incumbent Fred Plump Jr. resigned earlier this year, vacating the seat.

A race of originally seven candidates is now down to two – Travis Hendrix and Sylvia Swayne. On Sunday, both candidates campaigned in the Glenn Oats neighborhood in Fairfield before Tuesday’s run-off election.

During the campaign, Hendrix and Swayne expressed to voters why they should be the one should represent them in Montgomery.

Hendrix said if he is elected, he will be a servant to the district. He grew up in the district, which includes parts of Fairfield, Ensley and Avondale, and said he knows what the people need.

“First and foremost, (I will) just go down there and advocate for the people,” Hendrix said. “That is my sole responsibility, to go down there and advocate for the people and make sure we bring back, and we get the fair amount of resources and equal opportunities just like everybody else.”

His opponent, Sylvia Swayne, is the first transgender candidate in Alabama’s history to run for a state office. However, according to Swayne, focusing on the political issues in District 55 is the Swayne campaign’s focus, not necessarily making history.

“We need to expand Medicaid; we need to invest in public education and affordable housing,” Swayne said. “These are the issues that are going to move all of District 55 forward, not anything that has nothing to do with getting kids to school and folks to their doctors.”

Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday.