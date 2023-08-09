BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 53-year-old Helena woman was pronounced dead at the Birmingham City Jail Tuesday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, jail staff found Tambrala Smith unresponsive just after 10 p.m. in her jail cell. A jail nurse then performed CPR on Smith. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The BPD stated its personnel didn’t observe any signs of foul play. BPD Chief Scott Thurmond has requested the State Bureau of Investigation’s assistance in looking into the circumstances surrounding Smith’s death.

BPD officers took Smith into custody Monday night in the 200 block of Oxmoor Place. She was charged with public intoxication.