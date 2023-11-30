HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A new Apple iOS 17 update is making it easier to share contact information with another iPhone user – but some people are concerned.

“NameDrop,” an extension of Apple’s AirDrop feature, is auto enabled when an iPhone updated to iOS 17 and allows users to share their contact by bringing your iPhone close together.

Once two iPhones are brought together, a contact card will pop up on the users’ devices. Then, each user gets to choose between “Share” or “Receive Only.”

According to an article from Wired, sharing will be canceled is the phones move apart at any time in the process, or if an iPhone powers off.

However, some individuals are still expressing concern.

“That’s too close of a range for someone to be able to be that close of a range and be able to get your contact info,” said iPhone user and parent, Rachel Bell.

She said she believes the feature can be dangerous to children.

“Trafficking, I mean, who knows, especially if they’re young enough somebody to get their contact and start texting. Some kids are naïve, and they’re not ready to make decisions like that, so as a parent, it’s very scary,” Bell said.

The Helena Police Department (HPD) put a post on Facebook recommending parents turn the feature off for their children in the iPhone settings.

HPD spokesperson Jeff Murphy said they want to keep everyone safe and block criminals from easy access to personal information.

“We want them to know who they are talking to. Many people will take on a persona online to take advantage of people, and not knowing who you are dealing with can lead to some bad circumstances in public,” Murphy said.

As mentioned in the article from Wired, consent is required in order for NameDrop to share information. In order for information to be shared, the user must select “Share” on their screen.

To turn off NameDrop, users can go into iPhone settings, then to general, then to airdrop and unmark “bringing devices together.”