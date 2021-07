The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department posted to Facebook Friday warning residents of an increase in personal checks being stolen out of mailboxes.

Though they caution against sending checks in the mail, police say that to prevent this from happening you should either drop envelopes containing checks in a secure out-going mailbox and be sure to follow-up with your bank that the check was deposited for the correct amount and to the intended recipient.