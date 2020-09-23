Helena Police Chief Pete Folmar announces retirement

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 26 years in law enforcement, the chief of the Helena Police Department is retiring.
On Wednesday, the department announced that Pete Folmar, who has been police chief for five years, would retire Nov. 1. The announcement was made on the HPD’s Facebook page.
“Words cannot express how much his work and leadership has meant to every man and woman in this department,” the post read. “You are the truest definition of a public servant and you lived every day for this department and this city. The progress and accomplishments this department has made under you will be felt and appreciated for years to come.”
No replacement has been announced for Folmar.
