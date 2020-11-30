Helena PD warns residents of ‘aggressive’ dogs that have killed farm animals

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department is warning residents of an apparent pack of “aggressive” dogs running around the city.

According to police, the pack is responsible for the death of two farm animals in different parts of the city.

In the last week, two of the dogs have been caught. The others pictured above are still being sought after.

The owners of the dogs have been located and are cooperating with police.

Authorities are advising against trying to trap the dogs. Traps have already been laid out by law enforcement.