Helena PD arrest man accused of trying to entice child for ‘immoral purposes’

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department arrested a man last month after he allegedly tried to entice a child for immoral purposes.

Christopher James Pugh was arrested Jan. 31 after an investigation by the Helena PD and agents of Homeland Security Investigations.

Charges in Blount County against Pugh for possession of child pornography are pending at this time. Court documents show other charges against Pugh including child molestation and second-degree rape.

He has been released from the Shelby County Jail after posting his $5,000 bond.

