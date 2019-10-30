Helena Middle School student removed after exhibiting ‘threatening behavior’

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department removed a student at Helena Middle School Wednesday after the student exhibited “behavior that was perceived as threatening.”

According to HPD in a Facebook post, HPD officers and HMS resource officer investigated the student’s behavior before referring the student to the Shelby County Juvenile Court.

The student was removed from the school pending additional administrative actions by the Shelby County Board of Education.

The Facebook posts did not specify what the student’s actions were. No other information has been released at this time.

