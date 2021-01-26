Helena man arrested after attempting to swim away from police

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Helena man is facing multiple charges, including domestic violence, after a woman in need of help flagged down a Helena police officer on routine patrol.

Tyler Cornelius Jones has been arrested and facing multiple charges including domestic violence by strangulation, Helena Police Department reports.

Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, an officer was patrolling in the area of the 4200 block of Old Cahaba Parkway when a woman ran outside of a residence, caught the officer’s attention and reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

At this point, officers entered the residence and located the boyfriend, identified as Jones, and began an investigation into the allegations.

During the course of speaking with officers, Jones provided officers with a false name and refused to answer additional questions pertaining to the alleged assault, Helena PD reports. As the officers were in the process of placing him under arrest, he began to struggle with the officers and fled the residence, running toward the backyard where he jumped a fence and fled into the woods.

Helena police officers then established a perimeter around the location where Jones was last seen and requested further assistance from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Star 1, which was already airborne. After Star 1 responded, within minutes, they were able to locate Jones under brush on the bank of the Cahaba River.

Officers then traveled about 100 yards down a steep ravine and were able to spot Jones attempting to hide on the riverbank. That is when Jones leaped into Cahaba River and began to swim away from the officers, but shortly thereafter, returned to the riverbank and was taken into custody without incident, police report.

Helena Fire Department also responded to the scene with their technical rescue equipment to assist Helena officers with safely transporting the individual back to the top of the ravine. Once at the top, Jones was examined and treated by paramedics and then transported to the Helena City Jail, then taken to Shelby County Jail for booking.

Jones is charged with domestic violence by strangulation, interference with a domestic violence investigation, giving false identification to law enforcement and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

His bond is set at $42,000 and will be assigned a court date to answer to the charges.