Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church collecting donated goods for hurricane victims

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church is asking for non-perishable goods to send to those affected by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

The church will send the items to areas that were most affected by the storm last week.

Those interested can donate items at the church from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

You can also make a monetary donation at the church or online by clicking here. You’re asked to put “hurricane relief” in the notes section.

