HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Live music, food and fun all coming back to the Helena for two days for the annual Helena’s Buck Creek Festival, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Buck Creek in Old Town Helena.

Last year, the festival had to be moved to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, it returns back to its original month.

Organizers said over 20 food vendors and 70 regular vendors will be in attendance this year. There will also be some new music acts that will be performing on the Helena Amphitheatre stage.

“I know in the past we’ve had some of the same bands rolling in, past two years we’ve tried to change that lineup,” music coordinator Jason Pruitt said. “This year we have a lot of local and regional acts coming.”

The festival attracts nearly 5,000 visitors each year, helping businesses in Helena. Bert Davis, owner of Daysol Coffee, said the weekend event brings in about a month of business to shop but most of all this festival unifies the town.

“It gives the family something to come to,” Davis said. “It does a lot to really unify and gives them a sense of just feeling like enjoying this nice awesome summer weather.”

The festival has returned almost $300,000 to the town.

The festival will take place from 6-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Saturday.