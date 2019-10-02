Heflin woman charged with killing baby daughter

HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) — Following an indictment handed down by a Cleburne County grand jury, law enforcement have arrested a Heflin woman and charged her with capital murder.

Hannah Summer Singleton, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with killing Luna Jones. According to the original report by The Anniston Star, Jones was Singleton’s 4-month-old daughter, who died from “traumatic head and neck injuries” on May 14.

The grand jury indicted Singleton on Sept. 24.

An arraignment has been set for Oct. 31 where Singleton will either plead guilty or not guilty to the charges.

