Heflin Police Department working to identify remains of Jane Doe found in 1990

HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Heflin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of woman found in the woods over 30 years ago.

Heflin Police Chief Ross McGlaughn said that on February 3, 1990, skeletal remains were located by a logging company in a wooded area off of Evans Bridge Road. The remains were subsequently sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, but according to Capt. Scott Bonner in a Facebook post, the case was never followed up on.

According to McGlaughn, it is believed that the woman went missing between 1988 and 1989.

DNA testing is being performed in order to identify the remains, but McGlaughn said the process could take months to determine any further details.

Police said the woman is white and between the ages of 22 to 34. She was approximately 5 feet to 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 to 120 pounds. She wore a size four in women’s clothing and was found wearing a white button-up blouse with white buttons. The woman had brown shoulder length hair with possible highlights, and was wearing a lower orthodontic removable retainer. A gold loop style earring was also found at the scene.

McGlaughn said that any information given will be followed up on. Anyone aware of a missing person fitting this description and time frame is encouraged to contact Bonner at Heflin Police Department at 256-463-2291 or email hpdtipline@cityofheflin.org.