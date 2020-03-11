Officer-involved shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue, heavy police presence at scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is heading to the scene on reports that an officer has been shot. This has been confirmed by the Birmingham Police Department Public Informant Officer Mauldin. The shooting is reported to have happened on the 1000 block Tuscaloosa Avenue S.W.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue states that an additional person, not a police officer, has been taken to a local hospital.
Oxford Police Chief extends thoughts and prayers for the injured officer:
We are working to gather more information at this time. Check back for updates.
