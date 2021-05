FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Fairfield gas station that left one man dead Thursday.

According to JCSO, the man was killed at the Citgo gas station in the Glen Oaks area shortly after 11 a.m.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.