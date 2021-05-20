1 injured in shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 12:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Birmingham. They were transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody. BPD says they fled the scene in a purple vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

