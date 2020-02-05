Kimberly police officer shot during pursuit on I-65, transported to UAB with critical injuries

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) has confirmed to CBS 42 that a Kimberly police officer was shot Tuesday night.

AACOP says the officer has been transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed in a Tweet Wednesday morning that the officer was critically injured during a pursuit on I-65.

Tonight, an officer of the Kimberly Police Department was shot during a pursuit on Interstate 65. The officer was critically injured from the gunfire, and rushed to UAB Hospital. Please pray for the officer and the officer’s family. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/0OtiJkzoqO — AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) February 5, 2020

Authorities are looking for any and all suspects at this time.

CBS 42 has a crew headed to the scene. No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates on this breaking news story.

LATEST POSTS