JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) has confirmed to CBS 42 that a Kimberly police officer was shot Tuesday night.
AACOP says the officer has been transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed in a Tweet Wednesday morning that the officer was critically injured during a pursuit on I-65.
Authorities are looking for any and all suspects at this time.
CBS 42 has a crew headed to the scene. No other information has been released at this time.
Stay with CBS 42 for updates on this breaking news story.
LATEST POSTS
- Kimberly police officer shot during pursuit on I-65, transported to UAB with critical injuries
- Official: 2nd student dies after truck hits Oklahoma runners
- President Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with Presidential Medal of Freedom
- Tuscaloosa FRS puts out large house fire in Woodland Forest neighborhood
- Report: Birmingham ranked 4th best city for firefighters to pursue career