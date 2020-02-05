Kimberly police officer shot during pursuit on I-65, transported to UAB with critical injuries

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) has confirmed to CBS 42 that a Kimberly police officer was shot Tuesday night.

AACOP says the officer has been transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed in a Tweet Wednesday morning that the officer was critically injured during a pursuit on I-65.

Authorities are looking for any and all suspects at this time.

