BPD investigating homicide on I-59 N after driver shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on I-59 N Thursday evening.
According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were dispatched to the interstate on a report of a driver being shot around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim deceased.
No suspects or motive has been announced at this time.
If you have any information on this incident, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764
