2-year-old in life-threatening condition, mother also injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old child is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday night.

The child’s mother was also hit during the shooting. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of John Bryan Road Southwest. Police say a suspect went to the location and fired shots into the residence the child and mother were in from the outside.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on this incident, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.