Kimberly PD officer in stable condition after crash near I-65

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer with the Kimberly Police Department is in stable condition after being involved in a vehicle accident near I-65 Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Crane Creek Road off the I-65 N ramp. Authorities say a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in an accident.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

