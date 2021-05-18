8-year-old girl in serious condition after being shot in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting in west Birmingham Tuesday night that left an 8-year-old girl in serious condition.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were called to the 1400 block of Warrior Road in Ensley on reports of a person shot just after 9:30 p.m. Once on the scene, the child was found shot and suffering life-threatening injuries. She has been taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Another person arrived at Princeton Hospital with a gunshot wound soon thereafter but BPD says they are unsure if the two injuries are related.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.