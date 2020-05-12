2 injured, including 1-year-old in north Birmingham shooting, no suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were injured including a 1-year-old in a north Birmingham shooting Monday evening.

The Birmingham Police Department is currently on the scene investigating the shooting. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place in the 2300 block of 34th Avenue N.

No suspect is in custody at this time but BPD says they believe they know where the suspect is. BPD says they are investigating a possible barricaded suspect.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

