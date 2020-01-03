Heavy police presence in Hueytown on Pinewood Avenue

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement have gathered near the Girls Softball Park in Hueytown for undisclosed reasons.

In a post on the Hueytown Police Department’s Facebook page, Pinewood Avenue was closed from Johnson Drive to the park. However, as of 7:10 p.m., the road had been opened up again.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Birmingham Police Department are on the scene as well.

No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

