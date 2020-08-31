WATCH: Heavy police presence at Western Hills Mall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a heavy police presence at the Western Hills Mall in Fairfield Monday afternoon.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page