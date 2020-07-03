Heavy police presence at Riverchase Galleria after report of shots fired

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a heavy police presence at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover Friday afternoon.

The Hoover Police Department is saying they received reports of shots being fired inside the mall. The scene is contained now, according to Hoover PD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES