Heavy police presence at Riverchase Galleria after report of shots fired

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a heavy police presence at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover Friday afternoon.
The Hoover Police Department is saying they received reports of shots being fired inside the mall. The scene is contained now, according to Hoover PD.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
