BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A heavy police presence has formed along I-459/65 N in Birmingham Thursday night.

ALGO Traffic reports that a “major crash” occurred at exit 15 just before 10 p.m. Several law enforcement vehicles are at the scene.

The crash appears to have involved an 18-wheeler.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.