3 officers transported to hospital following car accident during chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department investigating an officer-involved crash that occurred after a chase involving a stolen car Tuesday morning.

According to BPD, two patrol cars collided during the chase, resulting in three officers being transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 11:30 a.m.

The two suspects involved in the stolen car chase were later apprehended by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.