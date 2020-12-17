‘Heavily-involved’ commercial fire in downtown Birmingham prompts emergency response

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham fire crews battled a commercial fire early Thursday morning downtown near the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the YMCA.
Crews were dispatched to Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard and 24th Street North around 3 a.m., where they encountered what the department described as a “heavily-involved” fire at an commercial building. The building is owned by the Jefferson County government, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks confirmed.
Fire crews extinguished the fire around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. No information about the cause of the fire is available at this time. No injuries were reported.
