TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 20 years since 11-year-old Heaven Shae Ross went missing and her body was found three years later under a home. She was murdered but police have never found her killer.

Her mother Beth Thompson says it is still just as painful today and it was 20 years ago.

“It’s something I’ve lived with for 20 years and they say time heals, but time doesn’t heal, and you just learn to live with it. There is a lot of questions we ask ourselves and she is not forgotten, and we talk about her on the regular,” said Thompson.

The sixth grade student was last seen walking from her house to her school bus stop August 19, 2003, at the Willowbrook trailer-park in Northport. A large-scale search effort was launched by police, but the body was found three years later underneath an abandoned house in Holt.

Beth Thompson says she just wants closure and justice for her little girl’s murder.

“I don’t forget about her and I don’t want anyone else to forget about her and I wear a Shae shirt five days a week and I always wear a Shae shirt and I don’t want anyone to forget about her,” said Thompson.

Northport City Councilman Woodrow Washington is hoping police can catch whoever killed Ross.

“You know to me the family will always want to know why and wonder why and hopefully they can open this case back up and get leads to give them a chance to have closure and to me that’s one of the most important things for them to know,” said Washington.

Sunday, June 11 would have been Shae’s 31st birthday. Anyone with any information on this cold case can call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s office.