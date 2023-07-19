DUNCANVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of water skiers and hundreds of fans are in Duncanville all week for the American Water Ski Association Southern Regionals at LymanLand USA.

Tournament organizer Lyman Hardy said because of the scorching hot weather, he has taken steps to make sure everyone stays safe and hydrated.

“There’s lots of water and lots of Gatorade, and we make sure all the officials are drinking on a regular basis so they can do theirs,” Hardy said. “The contestants need it so they can perform and if they don’t stay hydrated, they can’t perform.”

Hardy told CBS 42 1,200 people are attending the ski competition. There are more than 250 skiers who are competing in several categories that include slalom, tricks and jump. Hardy said hotels are full and despite the hot weather, this event is good for the economy.

“Well, this is one of the biggest southern regionals we’ve ever had,” Hardy said. “We have like 250 skiers. Last year, it was 200. So we’ve seen an increase, and we have over 80 kids skiing this week. And that’s great because we want to help populate the sport.”

Skier Kim Pilcher from Columbus, Georgia, said she is having fun competing this week but isn’t taking any chances with the heat and is being careful.

“It takes a lot away and it drains you and you don’t want the heat exhaustion to set in and you want to be able to perform at your best,” Pilcher said. “So it’s important to eat right and stay hydrated.”

The ski competition is from Wednesday until Sunday. Winners advance and qualify to compete in the national championships in West Palm Beach, Florida, from Aug. 9-12.