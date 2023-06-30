BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dallas Acoff said his young son Adonnis loves nothing more than being outside.

But with the extreme heat, he’s challenged with balancing playtime with safety.

”I just try to get him out early to get his play time in,” Acoff said. “I just try to touch him, keep a fan on him and just try to monitor his behavior because it’s really hard to tell the signs when a toddler gets too hot.”

Nick Miele is a skin cancer survivor, so he knows well the dangers of the sun. Keeping his crews at Wyatt Construction safe from heat issues is a priority.

”Heat exhaustion is one that’s overlooked so much because it’s blind, ” Miele said. “You don’t know when it hits until it hits and someone drops.”

Miele is also under a hard deadline to finish the Market Lofts on Third in Birmingham and get the apartment complex open. So, taking a day off or staying out of the heat isn’t an option.

That’s why having a heat safety plan and protocol in place is vital.

“Maintaining rest breaks is key, getting their body temperatures down is key and getting them hydrated,” Miele said. “We keep beaucoups of coolers of water.”

The City of Birmingham has partnered with many shelters for those who need someplace cool to escape the heat. Also, all locations of the Birmingham Public Library are handing out bottles of water.