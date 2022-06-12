HEAT ADVISORY MONDAY 12PM-6PM MONDAY

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.





MONDAY: The temperature continues to trend up as we kick off the work-week. Highs climb into the mid 90s in the afternoon, with a heat index approaching or in some cases exceeding 105°. There remains a slim chance for a shower or storm to pop up in the afternoon, but most spots do not see any rain.

TUE/WED: The only relief from the heat Tuesday and Wednesday will be isolated showers and storms that pop up in the heat of the afternoon. These will be randomly scattered across the state, with some getting relief, while others continue to bake in the Alabama sunshine. Highs range from the low to mid 90s, with the heat index climbing in the low 100s. Some spots could see the heat index climb above 105°.

THU/FRI: Rain chances trend a little higher for the end of the work-week. Still, the heat doesn’t look to break. We could see some drier air begin to encroach by the end of Friday though, which would help decrease the heat index some even if actual temperatures don’t drop much.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is looking dry and hot, with highs in the 90s and the heat index approaching or exceeding 100°.

GULF COAST FORECAST: Hot and very humid conditions continue this week. Highs in the upper 80s and perhaps a few low 90s, with the heat index well into the triple digits through the week. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day, with rain chances hovering between 20-40% through much of the week. Yellow flag conditions are likely in the Gulf for most of this week.