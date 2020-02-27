HEART MONTH: Pediatric Cardiology at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — At Children’s of Alabama, they have a specific department dedicated to pediatric cardiology.

What makes this specialty so unique is that this form of care does not transition seamlessly into adulthood, according to hospital officials.

When it comes to pediatric cardiology, doctors continue to see their patients well beyond the age of 18. That’s because congenital heart disease, which is developed at birth, is a specialty in pediatric cardiology and doesn’t easily transition into adult cardiology.

Dr. William McMahon, a pediatric cardiologist at Children’s of Alabama, said in his 23 years of practice, this specialty and treatment have evolved drastically.

Dr. McMahon specializes in catheter treatment for infants, children, and adults. He also performs open-heart surgery and practices other forms of treatment that replace heart surgery.

“It’s a life long relationship with patients and parents and the expertise is changing. There’s a relatively new field of what’s called adult congenital heart disease, the patients we’re talking about. There are relatively few experts physicians in taking care of adults with congenital heart disease,” said Dr. McMahon.

Dr. McMahon said UAB’s Heart Center works closely with Children’s of Alabama’s Pediatric Heart Center.

To learn more about UAB’s Heart Center and more about congenital heart disease, click here.

