Health leaders encouraging Alabamians to stay vigilant as COVID-19 cases surge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As the number of coronavirus cases in Alabama hit record levels, state health officials are urging Alabamians to stay vigilant with social distancing and face covering guidelines.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, now is not the time to let quarantine fatigue set in.

“It seems a lot of these cases are related to situations where persons were at gatherings with 10 more people, perhaps parties or events related to Halloween,” Assistant State Health Officer Karen Landers said.

She warns with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approaching, the number of infections could skyrocket.

“I think each of us have to look at this as a responsibly to our community, to our families and loved ones,” Dr. Landers said.

It’s an assessment Dr. Michael Sagg, with the UAB School of Medicine, agrees with.

“Wearing masks everywhere we go when we’re out, staying away from crowds, I mean over five to 10 people. You should avoid any gathering where people are not wearing masks. And when you are around other people, even while wearing a mask, keep that six to 10-foot distance. It’s the only way we’re going to bring this under control,” Dr. Sagg said.

According to the ADPH, all 67 counties have confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the current mask mandate and social distancing guidelines set in place by Governor Kay Ivey are set to expire on Dec. 11. No official word yet from Gov. Kay Ivey on if they will be extended.

